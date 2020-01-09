CoMSO wants Meghalaya Infiltration Department revamped

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) would soon meet the Home Minister to urge the State Government to revamp and strengthen the Infiltration Department.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the officials of Directorate of infiltration in Meghalaya police, COMSO leader, Robert June Kharjarin said that Bangladeshis recently assaulted and looted many Indian citizens in the state which indicates that Bangladeshis are getting bolstered by Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thanks to BJP.

Slamming the Border Security Force (BSF) for failing to detect Bangladeshis who enter the Indian territory, he said that State Infiltration Department is also to be blamed as they could not stop the infiltration of Bangladeshis to Meghalaya.

During the meeting, officials of the Directorate of Infiltration lamented that the staffs of the District Police are with the infiltration and same policemen have to handle the law and order situation as well as work for the Directorate of infiltration .

Stating that a huge chunk of Indo-Bangla border is yet to be fenced, he added that the officials informed that around 3000 people had been returned from the check gates in Byrnihat, Ratacherra and others.

Making it clear that they are going to take up the matter with the State Government through the Home Minister, he added that Directorate of Infiltration should have its own battalion.

He also added that logistical challenges such as poor connectivity and communication must be improved along the border areas of the state.