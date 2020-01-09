Grade IV employees seek clearance of DA, arrears

TURA: The All Garo Hills Grade IV Government Employees Association has written to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma urging him to clear all pending dues in the form of Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears within the months of January and February 2020.

The association on Thursday while expressing gratitude for the 5% enhancement of DA from 7% to 12% which was given in a recent notification also sought that no amount is kept pending but that 100% of the arrears be given in one bulk.

“Para-2 of the office memorandum mentions that only 50% arrears of DA for the months of July to December 2019 shall be released and 50% shall be kept pending. We want the government to kindly release 100% of the arrears in one instalment since such fragmentation from a meagre amount is undesirable and unprecedented,” the association said.

The association also said that while 40% and 30% arrears of the 5th Meghalaya Pay Revision have been released in 2017 and 2018, the remaining 30% that was due for 2019 is still pending. In this regard, the association urged that the same be released within February 2020 as per the assurance given earlier.