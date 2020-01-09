Seventy-yr-old woman raped in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh: In an incident that has caused fear and panic amongst the residents of Umden area in Ri Bhoi District, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by one Goye Khymdeit on December 30, a delayed report said on Wednesday.

Sources informed that family members of the accused had allegedly threatened the victim’s family and attempted to reach a compromise, but the victim’s kin were able to file an FIR at Nongpoh Police Station on December 31 with the assistance of members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council.

Sources further informed that a youth identified as Sylvanus Malai, who was trying to help the victim, was severely injured when he was allegedly assaulted by the family members of the accused with a hammer and was admitted at a hospital in Nongpoh. The two accused involved in the assault were identified as Jacky Khymdeit and Bison Khymdeit, both hailing from Umden.

Incidentally, the accused surrendered to the police after the complaint was filed, but managed to escape when he was brought to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for medical examination and is now at large.

The HYC has condemned the act and urged Ri Bhoi Police to arrest the culprit at the earliest and punish him accordingly.