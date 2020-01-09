Top court stays HC order on no-trust motion in GHADC

FIR after Opp MDC goes missing

TURA: The opposition’s attempt to dislodge the ruling NPP alliance in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council during the no-confidence motion scheduled for Thursday, suffered a major blow after the Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the order of the Meghalaya High Court to hold the session.

Chairman of the GHADC Denang T Sangma, had moved the Supreme Court on January 6 against an order given by the Meghalaya High Court which had directed him to conduct a no-confidence motion within a week. The GHADC chairman’s petition was taken up for hearing on Wednesday in the court of the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

“I had moved the Honourable Supreme Court challenging the order given by the High Court directing me to hold a special session to conduct the no-confidence motion. The Supreme Court has given its verdict in my favour and stayed the high court order,” informed the GHADC Chairman while speaking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday evening.

The opposition Congress and its alliance partners had moved the high court against the GHADC Chairman after he adjourned the House sine die without taking up the no-confidence motion tabled against the Dipul Marak- led Executive Committee during the last GHADC session held in December.

While the opposition accused the ruling NPP-led Garo Hills Progressive Alliance of shying away from contesting the no-confidence motion after they lost the election to the post of deputy chairman, the GHADC chairman adjourned the house sine die after the ruling alliance walked out.

“I moved the Supreme Court because the opposition had moved the high court which in turn directed me to conduct the motion of confidence within one week. Normally it is the governor who can direct the chairman and there are adequate rules and laws in this regard before the Chairman and Speakers of Legislative Assemblies,” said Denang.

Boston untraced

Former chief executive member and senior member of the opposition side, Boston Marak, has gone missing since Tuesday night.

Wife of Boston, Dikchelisa M Sangma, filed a police complaint at Tura police station on Wednesday morning mentioning that her husband was ‘forcibly’ taken away from their home at Asibra at 11.30 pm on Tuesday. In her police complaint, she mentioned that NPP MLA from Raksamgre, Benedict Marak, along with NPP MDC from Wagesik, Sengnal N Sangma, came with a group of unknown persons to their home and took Boston away.

She also mentioned that her husband contacted her briefly several times and that he was in Shillong.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police MGR Kumar said that investigation is underway into the disappearance of the MDC.

“Since this is a high profile case, we have begun an inquiry probing all angles of the disappearance,” said the district police chief.

Boston was among the four MDCs who joined the BJP n the presence of National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli in Guwahati, last month.

Along with Boston, others who joined the BJP were current deputy chairman of GHADC Mettrinson G Momin, Wenison Marak and Jimberth Goera R Marak.

Mettrinson had won the GHADC elections on an NPP ticket but defected to the Congress, likewise, both Jimberth Goera and Wenison were originally GNC party MDCs who also defected to the Congress before joining the BJP.

The strength of the BJP in the GHADC now stands at 6 members, including original member Bhupendra Hajong.