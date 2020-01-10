No ATM in Rongjeng yet, students seek better SBI facilities

TURA: In an era of lightning fast internet connectivity and e-banking, people of Rongjeng town in East Garo Hills are still to even see the establishment of an ATM in their area having to depend on working days of the bank to withdraw hard cash.

Rongjeng, 55 kms from district headquarters town of Williamnagar, is located at a crucial junction that connects North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills. While it has a police station and a community health centre, the lead bank in the area-State Bank of India has so far not set up an Automated Teller Machine for quick withdrawal of money by account holders.

With repeated complaints from citizens about the lack of proper banking services, the Garo Students Union of Rongjeng has, this week, petitioned deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe highlighting the public grievances.

The union brought to the notice of the district head about the immense financial difficulties faced by the people due to the absence of any ATM in the town. They also mentioned that poor network, particularly mobile and internet, further hampered financial transactions even during working hours of the bank.

“While old account holders are unable to update their passbooks, applications for new accounts take months just to be processed due to absence of proper internet facility in Rongjeng,” stated GSU leader Rattu M Sangma in a statement.

Besides the demand for setting up of an ATM and better network connectivity, the union also wants a passbook update and printing machine to be set up like every other bank and strengthening of the bank staff in Rongjeng.

A bridge leading up to the bank which was damanged five years ago after a truck carrying goods for the bank broke down over it is still to be repaired and the union wants the SBI to restore it at the earliest.