CoMSO to protest against visiting Union ministers

SHILLONG: Irked at the step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre to the state in not according assent to implementation of ILP, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations would stage protests whenever any union minister visits the state.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting on Friday, chairman of CoMSO Robert Kharjahrin said the conglomerate of various organisations will not spare the state ministers either and protest at state government functions as well.

“We will protest against the official functions of both the union and state ministers so that the demand for ILP does not fade away”, Kharjahrin said.

Petition to be filed in SC

The CoMSO leader said it would continue to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act even if the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system is implemented in the state.

CoMSO would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the CAA once it received the go ahead from the lawyer.

“We will file a petition next week but will wait for confirmation from the lawyer”, he said.

He said the law would not be accepted even if ILP is implemented and asserted that the Union government should repeal the contentious Act immediately.

Stating that implementation of ILP has been a long pending demand in the state, he said, “With or without ILP, we will continue to oppose CAA until it is declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.”

Concern over delay tactics

Referring to the resolution passed by the state Assembly demanding ILP in the state last year, Kharjahrin condemned the Centre for delaying talks with the state government.

“We will not accept any delay tactics (on ILP)”, he said.

Besides condemning the Union government, the CoMSO also criticised the state ministers and Shillong MP Vincent Pala on their opinion about ILP. He particularly took exception to the statement of Pala who said that Meghalaya will have to choose either ILP or Sixth Schedule.

Kharjahrin informed that CoMSO will print leaflets to be distributed to people and urged the Nokmas, Dorbar Shnong to lend their support to ILP. “We believe that we will get ILP”, he said.

BJP confused over CAA, says CoMSO

CoMSO has dubbed the Meghalaya unit of the BJP a confused party. Kharjahrin on Friday said the party does not know whether opposes or supports the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

It may be mentioned that the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition headed by the NPP has expressed its opposition to the citizenship law.

With the state BJP unit mobilising support for the law as part of their 10-day mass contact drive, Kharjahrin said that the Meghalaya unit is following the high command blindly. “We expect more than a confused statement. BJP is a confused party and they keep on repeating a lot of jokes. It has become a joke”, he said.

He pointed out that the BJP in one meeting opposed CAA and party MLA Sanbor Shullai also opposed it and gave the CoMSO a copy of his letter. BJP Cabinet Minister AL Hek had also opposed CAA.

“If they are not clear, how will they go to clarify? They are not clear but they intend to have public meetings. Our advice to them is to clarify first whether you support or oppose CAA”, Kharjahrin said.

He went on to predict that the support the BJP unit is trying to garner from the public will not work as the BJP members are confused and questioned whether they will be able to make others understand.

“How will the public understand when from the same group, two separate statements emanate”, he said.

It may also be mentioned that last year, prior to the Parliament winter session, the state BJP general secretary, Bashailang Khongwir, urged Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the state from the purview of the law.

Khongwir went on to state that the proposal to implement the law in Meghalaya while exempting other Northeastern states that have the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is not a good gesture and carries the message of dividing the tribal communities in the region.

On the other hand, Kharjahrin said that the NPP should lead from the front and oppose CAA and demand ILP. He said, “We expect MLAs to be committed to the resolution (on ILP)”.