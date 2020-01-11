Kohli achieves another milestone

Pune: Virat Kohli on Friday achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain during the third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka here even as he said that India are looking to be as confident while setting totals as they are while chasing them and termed his team’s victory as a good sign in that respect.

“The confidence of getting that 200-run mark every now and then will put us in a good stead.

The middle order collapse was challenging but what Manish (Pandey) and Shardul (Thakur) did was very good,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get to the feat.

Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, MS Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming.

The first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled. (Agencies)