SHILLONG: Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Details of the meeting were not known as Roy only shared an image of the meeting on his Twitter account.

“Had a detailed discussion with Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah,” Roy tweeted.

Governor Roy was directed to go on leave on December 18 following his controversial tweet on advising anti-CAA protesters to go to North Korea. He is yet to return to the state.