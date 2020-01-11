Sonowal urges disciplined Rabha community to lead Assamese society

GUWAHATI: “The Rabha people are very disciplined. Any community that is disciplined can guide the society with their advanced thinking. The Rabhas have that strength and they can guide the Assamese society in its transformative journey”, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this while taking part as chief guest at the open session of the 17th biennial conference of All Rabha Students’ Union and 10th biennial conference of All Rabha Women Council held at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district on Saturday.

Lauding rich cultural legacy of Rabhas, Sonowal said, “Legendary artiste from the community, Bishnu Rabha gave a distinct identity to the Assamese community globally. He made this possible with his skill, ability, hard work and high ideals. His vision encourages us and the Assam government following his footsteps is putting its best efforts to ensure all round and inclusive development of all communities in the state.”

He pointed out that note drama artiste Late Sukracharjya Rabha had drawn global attention through his ‘Under the Saal Tree’ endeavour to stage dramas. He also observed that noted social worker Birubala Rabha with her untiring fight against superstition arouses hope in society and leads it towards scientific thinking. “She teaches us to live in society keeping human compassion and values alive,” Chief Minister Sonowal added.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam government has recently adopted a land policy and will soon bring out a new legislation on land rights with a view to protect the interest and rights of the indigenous communities over land. He also assured that the indigenous people are not needed to be worried as his government is duty bound to secure their interests.

Underlining the geographic beauty and advantage of Goalpara district, Chief Minister Sonowal said that today banana form Darrangagiri in Goalpara district have been able to capture world market. Similarly, black rice produced in the district have been regularly exported to foreign countries.

He also mentioned that farmers in the state have been able to produce agricultural products which have fetched them remunerative prices in world market. Chief Minister Sonowal also informed that the state government has already decided to set up an extension centre of Assam Agricultural University at Goalpara besides several other development initiatives.

Urging the students to indulge in serious study, Chief Minister Sonowal said that education brings knowledge and knowledge is power. He also called upon parents and teachers to inspire and motivate students to take up study seriously and contribute in nation building.