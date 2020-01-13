MeECL staff yet to receive December salary

SHILLONG: The Association of Power Engineers has expressed resentment over continuous delay in disbursement of salary of MeECL employees and demanded that the December salary should be released immediately.

Arju Dkhar, president of the association, said the lackadaisical attitude of the government to fulfil its commitment made prior to corporatisation of the then MeSEB as on March 31, 2010 on the terminal benefits of the employees, have brought hardships.

The terminal benefits mandated as per the Electricity Act 2003 amount to Rs 840 crore and the present valuation will not be less than Rs 1400 crore.

The delay has brought additional financial burden on the corporation, Dkhar said.

The association wanted response from the government on January 30 failing which the association’s general body meeting on January 31 will decide to resort to agitation, Dkhar added.