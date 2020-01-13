NPP leader calls for research on council instability

SHILLONG: NPP state president WR Kharlukhi has stressed the need of conducting a research into frequent political instabilities in the autonomous district councils.

“We should do a research study on district councils as autonomous district councils cannot run without problems,” Kharlukhi said.

Recalling an instance in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council which saw 5 CEMs in 5 years once when the House had 16 independent MDCs, he said that some measures must be taken to avoid instability in the councils.

Political instability is one common factor in all the district councils of the state and even in KHADC, the MDCs keep on frequently changing their alliances and parties.

The UDA Executive Committee was toppled recently when some MDCs of the alliance voted in favour of the no- confidence motion brought against the EC and now the UDA again claims that it has the majority as some MDCs from other side have shifted their base to the UDA.

Kharlukhi believes that the Administrator’s Rule should be imposed in KHADC for sometime even though UDA is in majority now.

The GHADC too is witnessing similar political instability for some time now.