Act of betrayal, says Mettrinson

SHILLONG: GHADC Deputy Chairman Mettrinson Momin has criticised his colleague Boston Marak for betraying his group which wanted to effect a change in the council.

Boston was one of the signatories along with Mettrinson and others who had moved a no-confidence motion against the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC).

Mettrinson said Boston alone cannot decide on the withdrawal of no- confidence motion as there are many signatories.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, Boston accompanied NPP leaders from his house in West Garo Hills and met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong following which he changed his stand and supported the NPP-led EC.

However, Boston’s wife had filed an FIR with the police stating that her husband was kidnapped.

“It is shocking to know the change of stand. It is an act of betrayal and we will never trust Boston anymore”, Mettrinson said.

Mettrinson wondered as to what made Boston change his mind after meeting the chief minister.

Surprisingly, BJP MDC Bhupendra Hajong, who was also part of the opposition, extended support to the ruling side which has also angered the MDCs who wanted to oust the NPP-led EC.