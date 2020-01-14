Air ambulance service brings succour to patients

SHILLONG: The air ambulance service is available in the state to take patients to other parts of the country for treatment.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Co-Director cum Operation Manager, Alan Joy said that patients will be taken from Umroi Airport to hospitals located in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Vellore and Kolkata.

“It is fitted with an ICU, a Medical team (Doctor and a Nurse) with advanced life support medical equipments like ventilator, defibrillator, syringe pump, suction machine, etc,” he said.

He said the head office is located in Delhi and run by Medescort International Pvt Ltd with Okram Kulla as the Managing Director (MD).

Joy informed that on November 2, 2019 the air ambulance landed in Umroi Airport and shifted patient from Shillong to Delhi for advanced treatment.

However, he stated that sometimes due to bad weather, the air ambulance cannot land in Umroi. In such a case, the patients are called to Guwahati airport.

He added that the cost depends on the type of aircraft and the distance involved.

“We are doing commercial air ambulance also which means arranging stretcher, oxygen, ventilator and other medical equipment and medical teams in commercial airlines as well. It is cheaper than private air ambulance,” the operation manager said.

People can contact +91-9774900430, +91-7042030250 or log into www.medescortinterna-tional.com.