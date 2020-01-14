Tarantino’s movie wins big at Critics’ Choice Awards

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won three major trophies — best picture, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt — at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards while Fleabag and Succession emerged as big TV winners.

In the Sunday night ceremony, Joker star Joaquin Pheonix continued his winning spree after Golden Globes as he took home the best actor award for his performance in the Todd Phillips directed movie on the DC supervillain, while Renee Zellweger won the best actress honour for Judy.

In a big surprise, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and British director Sam Mendes tied for best director honour for class drama Parasite and World War I movie 1917, respectively. Tarantino won the best original screenplay for Once Upon…, while Greta Gerwig received the best adapted screenplay award for her critically-acclaimed historical period drama Little Women, based on Louisa May’s 1868 novel of the same name.

The best supporting actress trophy went to Laura Dern for her role of an empathetic lawyer in Netflix’s Noah Bambauch-directed Marriage Story.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman won the best ensemble award.

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy was honoured at the event with the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kristen Bell also received the #SeeHer Award, which recognises a female actor who pushes boundaries and changes stereotypes in entertainment to accurately portray the women characters.

Bong also earned the prize for best foreign language film, while 1917 won best cinematography and best editing awards. Best young actor trophy went to Roman Griffin Davis for Jojo Rabbit.

In technical categories, Once Upon … was honoured with best production design, 1917 got the best editing award, Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter received the best costume design trophy. Bombshell once again topped the Hair and Make Up category, while Avengers: Endgame got the best visual effects award.

The Marvel Studios project was also announced the best action movie of the year.

Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 won the best animated feature award.

Jordon Peele’s Lupita Nyongo’-led mystery-thriller Us won in the best sci-fi or horror movie category, while Dolemite Is My Name was named best comedy.

The second tie of the year was in the best song category for which both Glasgow No place like home’ from Wild Rose and Rocketman’s I’m gonna) Love me again were awarded.

Music composer Hildur Gudnadottir won her second major award this season for her score in Warner Bros’ Joker.

In television, Fleabag was named best comedy series, Succession won best drama series and When They See Us earned best limited series honours.

Fleabag creator-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also honoured with the best actress in a comedy series award for her much-loved portrayal of the titular character.

British actor Andrew Scott, who impressed the audience worldwide with his Hot Priest in the dark-comedy received the best actor in the supporting role in comedy.

Bill Hadder earned the best actor in a comedy series award for HBO’s Barry. The best actress in supporting role in comedy trophy went to Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, an epilogue to Breaking Bad featuring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, was awarded the best movie made for television trophy.

Succession actor Jeremy Strong got the best actor in drama series and Regina King won the best actress in drama series for Watchmen.

In the drama series section, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Jean Smart (Watchmen) received the best actor in supporting role and best actress in supporting role trophies, respectively.

When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome took home the best actor in limited series or movie made for television award, as Michelle Williams registered another big win Fosse/Verdon after Golden Globes.

Under the same section, Stellan Skarsgard got the best supporting actor trophy for Chernobyl and Toni Collette won the best supporting actress award courtesy Unbelievable.

BoJack Horseman was given the best animated series honour. It was also a tie in best talk show category as The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers both received the award.

Best comedy special trophy went to Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. (PTI)