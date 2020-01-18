Man arrested while attempting to sell weapon

TURA: West Garo Hills police have arrested a villager who was attempting to sell an illegal pistol and confiscated the weapon on Friday.

According to police sources, North Garo Hills police had provided intelligence inputs to their counterparts in the west about the attempt by a man to sell an automatic pistol to a potential buyer.

After identifying the accused as one Artis Rajit G Momin of Diganggre villager under jurisdiction of Rongram police outpost, an operation was launched in the area leading to apprehending of Artis Rajit who was waiting for a buyer by the side of the road outside the village.

Based on his lead, police recovered a chinese 7.65mm pistol from the hideout.