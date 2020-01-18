Prisoner escapes from Tura court premises

TURA: An undertrial prisoner fled from the premises of the District Sessions Court here by breaking through the toilet ventilator on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the prisoner, Bath N Marak (32), hailing from Jadigindang village under Nangalbibra police station in South Garo Hills, was brought under police escort from the Tura district jail for production in connection with a Tura case before the court of the Sessions Judge at the new judicial court.

The prisoner had sought the use of the bathroom and was taken under guard, but when he failed to come out after sometime, the sentry on duty broke open the door only to find that he had made his escape by breaking open the ventilator grill.

A thorough search was launched but the prisoner could not be traced.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills police has constituted a special team headed by an additional SP to locate the escaped prisoner.

An enquiry headed by a gazetted officer has also been instituted to look into the incident. While a case has been registered in Tura police station, alert has been sounded and checkings have been launched and information shared with neighbouring Assam police.