Elderly people felicitated By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Matti Baiar Swer Socio- Cultural Welfare Club in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Shillong held a felicitation programme of the elderly people of Swer village, East Khasi Hills and sports players of Matti Baiar Club.

The MDC of Sohra, Titos Chyne stressed on the need to respect the elders. The elderly residents of Swer were given gifts on the day.

There were others who spoke at the programme including the Sordar of Swer, secretary of the club.