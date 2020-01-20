NE varsities demand ILP

Tezpur: 14 universities of North Eastern region, including several Central varsities, today demanded ILP for the entire region as a Constitutional provision to protect the rights of the indigenous people.

The demand was floated at an anti-CAA programme, ‘Echoes from the Hills, a Confluence of Ideas of Youth of Northeast’, organised by the Tezpur University Students Council (TUSC) here.

A 17-point resolution was adopted at the meeting, including a demand for abrogation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

TUSC president Jyotish Pol Deka, in his speech, stressed that raising voice against the CAA should not convey any wrong message as the protest is only for the safeguarding the rights of the indigenous people, and not against any religious communities.

Kumar Rai, general secretary of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, said introduction of ILP for the North East region as a Constitutional provision is essential.

Swyiweti Vemah, GS, Nagaland University, also supported the demand for ILP for entire region.

The student fraternity also demanded the release of Akhil Gogoi, Bitu Sonowal, Dhoirjyo Konwar and criticized the government for taking ‘political prisoners’ for protesting the CAA.

Representatives from North East Rajiv Gandhi University and NERIST from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland University, Mizoram University, NEHU Meghalaya, Cotton University, Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University,Assam Agricultural University, Manipur University, Assam University, Assam Women’s University and host Tezpur University took part, along with seven student organisations. (UNI)