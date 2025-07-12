MEGHALAYA Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a cheque to a beneficiary during a programme at Lariti in New Shillong Township on Friday. By: By Our Reporter Date: July 12, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleFM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdomNext articleM’laya’s tax share surges 572% to Rs 48,883 cr in 10 years: FM Related articles MEGHALAYA M’laya’s tax share surges 572% to Rs 48,883 cr in 10 years: FM SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday highlighted the significant increase in central financial support... MEGHALAYA FM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdom SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was all praise for the traditional wisdom of the Khasi... MEGHALAYA Sitharaman lays base for projects worth Rs 1,400 cr SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually laid the foundation for several key projects... MEGHALAYA FM: 92 border villages in state to get strategic makeover SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said 92 border villages in Meghalaya have been...