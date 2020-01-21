Jorhat tea e-auction registration under way

GUWAHATI: The Jorhat Tea E-marketplace, the latest platform of e-auction of tea, is likely to start by the coming tea season with the registration process commencing from Tuesday.

In this regard, a registration camp was held in Golaghat at the office of the North Eastern Tea Association where many members of NETA have registered their tea estates and tea processing units in presence of officials from “mjunction” and Tea Board.

Tea Board India has recognised “mjunction”, a joint venture of SAIL and Tata Steel and India’s largest B2B (business to business) e-commerce company, to set up the new tea auction platform in Jorhat.

All tea buyers and tea producers having valid Tea (Marketing) and Control Order can register online (emarketplace.teaboard.gov.in).Similar camps will be organised by mjunction at Dibrugarh (January 22) and at Jorhat (January 23)

“This new tea auction centre at Jorhat will be technically different from the existing tea auction centres in Guwahati, Siliguri, Japaiguri, Coimbatore, Coonoor and Kochi. It is expected that the new auction centre will start functioning from the coming tea season,” Sunil Jallan

chairman, NETA, said in a statement on Tuesday.