Don Bosco alumni to take steps for school’s development

TURA: The Association of Past Pupils of Don Bosco (APPDB), Tura Unit has decided to come up with several measures to develop the school and its students.

The decision was taken during its executive meeting held recently at the school’s premises which was also attended by unit delegate Fr Ignatius K Sangma and Principal of the school, Fr Threnius Sangma.

During the meeting, it was decided to organize career guidance for students of the school as well as free medical check up, cleaning drive in market areas including blood donation camp in the month of March. In order to tackle financial constraints in charity work and to develop the infrastructure of the Don Bosco Alumni Secondary School, a decision to raise funds through raffle draw with exciting gift prizes for a donation gift coupon of Rs 100/- each, was also taken, which has been scheduled for October 31 at the school. Ten students from the school who successfully passed the SSLC examination were also felicitated and awarded cash prizes during the meeting.