ILP won’t affect tourism in Meghalaya: Deputy CM

SHILLONG: Contrary to popular apprehensions that the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya will be detrimental for the tourism sector of the state, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has maintained that the regulation will not affect tourism in the state.

His statement gains significance as it comes a day after CEO, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant observed that Meghalaya can be transformed into a hub of high-value tourism destination in few years.

However, Tynsong said that if the centre considered the request to implement ILP in the state, the State government would ensure that it is as tourism-friendly as possible since the rules would be made by the state.

“ We will make sure that the rules are very flexible as far as tourism sector is concerned. We will allow the tourists to come in freely to experience and witness the scenic beauty of the State,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya Assembly had had passed unanimous resolution to urge the centre to implement ILP in the state, however the meeting with the Union Home Minister, is yet to take place despite several attempts.

Amid all these unconfirmed reports have emerged suggesting that the centre may not implement ILP in the state.

To a question what if the centre denies to implement ILP, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “We are still waiting for the appointment. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has written a letter to seek an appointment with the Union Home Minister. Let us wait on the outcome of this meeting”.

It may be recalled that the demand for ILP gained momentum in the state after the CAA was enacted in the Parliament.

Mass protest broke out in the streets of Meghalaya and under pressure, the government in a special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to urge the centre to implement ILP in the state.