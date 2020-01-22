Neuro regenerative rehab therapy for autism

SHILLONG: Autism, an incurable neuro developmental disorder, has found a way of treatment through Neuro Regenerative Rehabilitation Therapy.

Addressing a Press conference here on Wednesday, head surgical services, NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute, Richa Bansod spoke about stem cell therapy in autism.

Bansod also brought along 13-year-old Kruti Bribhab Soren who was suffering from Autism. He has started showing some signs of improvement.

His father, Kartik Chandra Soren said that the family did not notice any normal development in him and he was unmanageable and was hyper-active. He said that the family did not take him to public places as he would roam around.

Kartik came across the NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute from social media and found that there is scope of improvement in Kruti by conducting Neuro Regenerative Rehabilitation Therapy (NRRT). Kruti was brought to the Institute for first round of treatment during March 2018. Following the treatment, the father said that cognitive skills of Kruti have improved.

She informed that the institute was going to organise a free workshop cum OPD consultation camp on February 15, in Shillong for all neurological disorders patients residing in Meghalaya who are suffering from Autism and who have been suffering from incurable neurological disorders.