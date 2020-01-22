Two militants among 4 killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Two militants and two security men were killed in an ongoing encounter in the Tral area of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The two security men included an army jawan and a Special Police Office (SPO), who were injured during the encounter. The two succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to reports, police had a specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village of Tral. The area was cordoned off and search operation launched.

A contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the fire fight.

This was the second major encounter in Kashmir in the past two days. (IANS)