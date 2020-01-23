ILP won’t affect Meghalaya tourism: Regional Director

SHILLONG: The Regional Director of Ministry of Tourism, SS Deb Barman has stated that the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya will not affect the tourism sector.

Barman on Thursday said that there were always some kind of restrictions for tourists and even in Africa where only a set of people are allowed to visit some famous parks for the survival of flora and fauna.

“I don’t believe that tourism will be affected due to ILP and if the product is effective and attractive, people would come to Meghalaya from all over the world,” he said.

Stating that ILP is not a complicated matter, he added that ILP was just like buying a ticket when someone wants to travel in a train or in an aeroplane.

According to Barman, the flow of tourists is far better in Meghalaya and the Ministry of Tourism is keen to promote it further in terms by providing Central finance assistance.

He also said that the Meghalaya Government had been effectively utilising the funds of the Ministry for several tourism related projects in the state.

The statement of the Regional Director assumes significance as the demand for ILP has reached its peak in Meghalaya following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Açt in the Parliament last year.

While several pressure groups in the state have stepped up their agitation demanding ILP , Meghalaya Government is awaiting for an appointment with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to press for the implementation of the regulation in the state.