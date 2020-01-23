Pius Marwein name surfaces as candidate for Langrin by-poll

SHILLONG: The name of local MLA of Ranikor, Pius Marwein came up when fielding a candidate for Langrin constituency for the District Council by-poll was discussion with its Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), the Hill State Regional Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday after the central executive committee (CEC) meeting, general secretary of the UDP, Jemimo Mawthoh said that UDP Ranikor circle and UDP Langrin circle have proposed a candidate to be fielded from the Langrin constituency and the name of Marwein surfaced.

Mawthoh said, “Since, we are together with the HSPDP in the RDA, we will be sitting together with the HSPDP in a day or two to discuss on the finalization of the candidate for Langrin Bye-election”.

The by-poll to Langrin constituency of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on February 28 and the counting of votes will be on March 3.