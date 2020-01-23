Programme on girl child raises alarm on teenage pregnancy

SHILLONG: As part of the National Girl Child Day, the office of the BDO, Mawryngkneng C&RD block launched Beti Padao Beti Bachao Scheme at Diengpasoh Village on Thursday.

The programme which witnessed the participation of mothers and girl children in particular highlighted the various ills plaguing the society and the state. The programme included songs and skits which focused on the girl child and the responsibility of the parents and the society towards the girl child.

Wahlang, BDO while launching the scheme lamented that teenage pregnancy, discontinuation of schooling and broken families have become the order of the day and such problems if not addressed at the right earnest would have serious repercussions in the future.

He called upon all the important stakeholders particularly the parents and the village elders to take a leading role in addressing the challenges that afflict the children particularly the girl child.

He further stated that the various objectives of the scheme would fail if the parents fall short in their bounden duty to educate and raise their children in accordance with the law.

K.B. Jyrwa, Mission Coordinator, SSA, Mawryngkneng Block highlighted the importance of education of the girl child to eradicate the various social evils afflicting the girl child, while Lorna Kahit, Lady Supervisor, ICDS, Mawrynkneng implored upon parents not to abdicate their responsibility and sensitise their children on the need for holistic development of the child.

The programme also witnessed enthusiastic participation of women SHGs from Pomlahier and Puriang Villages who interacted with the local populace and shared ideas on improving the status of the girl child.

