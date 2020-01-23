State govt bins charge, firm against CAA

SHILLONG: The state government has denied allegation that it is trying to convince everyone to accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The allegation has been leveled by the Opposition Congress.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, said that it is the role of the Opposition to keep on alleging and accusing. He maintained that the state government is totally against implementation of CAA in the state.

“We had convened a special session on December 19 to approve the resolution for implementation of ILP in the state. This clearly reflects the sincerity of the state government. The people of the state and the government are united on this issue”, Tynsong said.

When asked as to why the state government is not contemplating to go the Kerala way and move the Supreme Court against CAA, he said that the resolution adopted by the Assembly was good enough.

“I would like to know how many states have passed a resolution on the same line. I saw even the apex court has not issued any stay while hearing petition on the CAA,” he said.

On being asked what the government’s stand would be if the Centre were to turn down the request for ILP, he did not wish to presume things, but instead wait until they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We are still waiting for the appointment. The chief minister has written to the Union home minister seeking an appointment. Let us wait for the outcome of this meeting”, he said.