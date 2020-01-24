Awareness on NERES 1.0 summit held  in Tura

TURA: An Awareness Workshop on NERES 1.0 Entrepreneurship Summit was held at Circuit House, Tura today where Entrepreneurs of the region, students aspiring to become entrepreneurs, representatives from line departments attended the workshop. The workshop was sponsored by North Eastern Council, Government of India, organized by Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati Assam and co-organised with FINER as the industry partner.

Speaking during the workshop, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Ram Singh said that the program aims to inculcate entrepreneurship orientation in the student fraternity and talented professionals within NER to job creators rather than job seekers and make the youth of North East understand the power of entrepreneurship. Stating that there are fewer entrepreneurs in the region, he said that dedication, hard work and perseverance is necessary to be a successful entrepreneur and urged especially the youth to come forward and embrace entrepreneurship in its true form and scale.

In her brief introduction, Anasuya Mahanta, Project Executive, IIE, Guwahati informed that NERES 1.0 is an Entrepreneurship Summit aimed at offering a platform to promising startups and aspiring entrepreneurs across North Eastern Region. She further mentioned that the summit will be covering all the eight North Eastern States with outreach programmes and pitch a platform to shortlist entrepreneurs across NER at local level, then select 50 best business ideas and declare 20 Best ideas as winners during the Final Summit at IIE, Guwahati which will be held in March 2020 with prize money of Rs. 5 lakhs each. The sectors for ideas comprises of Agri and allied Services, IT and ITES Services, Waste Management and Renewable Energy, Health and Wellness, Education, Media & Entertainment, Tourism, Textile & Handicraft, Social Enterprises, etc., she added. She also mentioned all the necessary details to fill up the application form online to the participants and the last date for applying is 31st January, 2020 which may be extended for one week, she added.