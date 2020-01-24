Govt to merge schools with less than 10 students

SHILLONG: The state government is preparing modalities to identify schools with less than 10 students which will be merged with other schools in future.

A memo in this regard has been prepared which will be discussed by the state cabinet.

An official from the Education department informed that there are over 200 schools in the state with less than 10 students.

With the merger, the state government is hopeful of making an annual saving of Rs 20 crore.