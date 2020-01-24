Inspection finds illegal operation of crusher machine at archaeological site  

Local bodies demand shutdown

TURA: Several organisations from Rajabala in West Garo Hills on Friday warned of action against the illegal stone crusher being operated at the Wadagokgre Archaeological site if the same is not closed down by the concerned authorities.

The organisations comprising of the GSMC, FKJGP and others along with officials of Arts and Culture, Shillong, District Museum, Tura, Divisional Forest Officer, IPS Western Zone, Halaidanga Ranger, Tikrikilla and ICs of Rajabala and Phulbari police outposts on Thursday conducted a site inspection where it was found that the crusher machine was being operated inside the archaeological site. The illegal crusher machine was being operated jointly by one Tengsrang M Sangma and Mofizul Zaman after obtaining a letter of consent from the Nokma and the Meghalaya Pollution Control Board.

After Thursday’s inspection, the organisations also met West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who has also assured that the crusher machine would be shut down immediately.

Meanwhile, the organisations have also strongly warned the nokma concerned not to issue NOC to operate the crusher machine inside the archaeological site in future.