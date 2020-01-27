Guwahati Open tennis gets underway

Altogether 150 participants from various parts of the Northeast are taking part in the championship being held for both boys and girls in the under-12, 14 and 18 age groups respectively.

Scholarship amounting Rs 1.82 lakh will be distributed among the winners from the quarter-final stages in all the categories.

Lakhya Konwar, member secretary, state level committee for students and youth welfare, Assam, who inaugurated the championship as chief guest, lauded the efforts of GLTA in promoting the game and assured all possible help in future.