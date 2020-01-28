Attempt to dislodge NPP in GHADC fails

Opposition Cong loses advantage despite numbers

TURA: A special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council that was called on Monday to take up the no-confidence motion against the Dipul Marak-led NPP Executive Committee ended without the motion being taken up after the Council chairman informed the House that its mover, Boston Marak, had already withdrawn the same shortly after he shifted allegiance from the opposition Congress to the ruling side, two weeks ago.

The special session was called after the Congress moved the Supreme Court which vacated its earlier stay and directed the holding of the special house session.

“As per the orders given by the Supreme Court and High Court I had summoned the special session for the no-confidence motion today,” informed GHADC chairman Denang T Sangma.

However, the opposition Congress was in for a rude shock when the chairman announced the withdrawal of the no-confidence by none other than the petitioner himself. It was a double blow because the loser also included the BJP which was hoping to make an attempt at power with support from non- NPP members.

“Boston Marak had moved the no-confidence motion in December, last year. But, he withdrew the same after filing an affidavit which was submitted to me on January 9. As per Rule 68 of the District Council if the petitioner withdraws his motion then it is no longer valid and cannot be taken up. So I announced it to the members in the house and adjourned the special session,” informed the chairman.

Boston had reportedly filed the affidavit and withdrawn the no-confidence motion after he defected to the NPP alliance at the beginning of this year.

The withdrawal of the no-confidence motion has prevented the attempt of the opposition Congress alliance as well as the BJP to form a new Executive Committee as the numbers had clearly been in their favour on the eve of the special session.

Three MDCs who defected in the beginning of this year to the NPP alliance, Boston, Wenison Ch Marak and Levastone T Sangma, had done a surprise turnabout and joined the BJP raising their tally to 9 in a house of 30 members.

In the event of a no-confidence motion, the Dipul Marak executive committee would have been reduced to a minority as their current strength was only 14 members, not including the Chairman who also belongs to the NPP. The GHADC Chairman can exercise his voting right only if there is a tie.