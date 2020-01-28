Deputy Speaker inaugurates New School Building

TURA: Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira on Tuesday inaugurated the new school building of Resubelpara Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Resubelapara.

The new school building was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) under “Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya”, a project which focuses on improvement of secondary education, infrastructure and skill development.

The Resubelpara Girls’ Secondary new school building is equipped with improved infrastructures comprising of digital classrooms, computer lab, science laboratory, library and activity rooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Timothy Shira pointed that earlier the school lacks basic infrastructures but now with the support from the government and dedication of the teachers’ community the school has been able to progress fulfilling the criteria of the funding agency. Therefore today it’s a blessed moment for the people of the region that the school has been upgraded with a new building.

Pressing upon the students to make the best of the facilities, he said that “with a well equipped school building students must now focus to improve themselves”. He encouraged them to strive harder in order to excel more in life and urged upon the teachers to put effort in improving the overall quality of education.

Principal of RGHSS, P R Marak while informing that the new school building will begins academic session this year beginning form class VI to Class XI (Arts) also expressed his desire of opening Science stream in the school and therefore appealed the Deputy Speaker to look into the matter.

Others who spoke on the occasion were DSEO In – Charge, R T K Sangma, President SMC, R K Sangma, Retired RGHSS Principal, Suzanna Marak