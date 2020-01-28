Meghalaya remains alert against Coranavirus

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is fully geared up to tackle mysterious Coranavirus which affected China and other countries.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that the department was fully aware about the outbreak of the virus and it has alerted all concerns to be alert.

“We have already written to the Airports Authority in Guwahati and Umroi to be alert with passengers who are coming from the affected areas,” he said.

He also informed that the personal protection equipment and masks have been made available in the state even as he confirmed that there was no suspect case of Coronavirus in the state.