New route to ease congestion on Shillong roads

SHILLONG: Shillong Traffic Police on Tuesday defended the new move where road connecting Umsohsun Junction and Sadar Thana Road, was open for vehicular traffic on a trial basis.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, SP (Traffic), Bikram Marak said that the move which is being implemented on a trial basis is expected to ease the traffic congestion in many ways from Khyndailad to Umsohsun and GS Road.

He said that as GS Road is connected with Motphran, during Bazar days, the road gets clogged with vehicles even as he added that the Shillong Traffic Police had done a bit of study.

“ We believe that the this new move will serve the purpose for the resident of Umsohsun and nearby areas as people often get stuck on the GS Road,” he said

Stating that the Khyndailad-Umsohsun is a PWD Road, he added that there was also a need to think about senior citizens and sick patients as vehicles were not allowed inside earlier even as he added that most of the people have welcomed the new traffic regulation.

The SP Traffic also maintained that they are not evicting hawkers from the area but they have been asked to let the vehicles ply in the area.

It may be mentioned that the Shillong Traffic Police has advised all motorists residing in Umsohsun, Wahingdoh and adjoining areas to use the said road.

It was also informed that only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply on the said road throughout the day.