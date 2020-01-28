Tyisam Fest begins in Baghmara

TURA: The much awaited two day Tyisam Festival being organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the Arts & Culture Department and Tourism Department began on Tuesday at Simsang Beach in Baghmara.

The two day event was supposed to be held last year in the month of December but due to various constraints it was postponed. The festival will showcase not only the rich cultures and traditions of South Garo Hills but also various other developmental aspects of the District as well as provide wholesome entertainment to the people.

South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak who was the Chief Guest on the opening day while addressing the gathering asked the people to take this platform as an opportunity to showcase and exhibit their talents and hidden qualities.

As part of the festival, Industrial Exhibition and Aqua Fish Mela 2020 are also been organized side by side to provide an outlet and exposure to the local industries and entrepreneurs of the District. Other attractions of the festival include indigenous games, Sand sprints and sack race for the children, Singing and Dancing Competition

The two day cultural extravaganza will culminate in a grand Rock show featuring famous singing sensation of the Garo’s Rough Road, Muz and others.