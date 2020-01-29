Assam Garo body calls off 48-hr bandh

GUWAHATI: The United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) has withdrawn the 48-hour Assam bandh it had called from Tuesday following assurance from the Goalpara police administration of talks with Dispur on the separate council issue.

UGACMC (Assam state) chairman, Alex K. Sangma told The Shillong Times from its Goalpara headquarters on Tuesday afternoon that the bandh was withdrawn after the Goalpara superintendent of police, SB Sarma had assured the committee of a meeting between the Assam government and leaders of the Garo separate council movement on the issue within two days from Wednesday. Sangma however warned of calling another 48-hour bandh if the assurance to hold talks with Dispur was not fulfilled within two days.

The committee reiterated that the 17-year-old demand for the creation of a separate autonomous council for the Garo people in the state on satellite basis has remained elusive despite umpteen pleas before the Assam government.