Conrad discusses Mawthabah road with Gadkari

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi and discussed about upgradation of Nongstoin- Domiasiat- Mawthabah road to double lane.

Sangma had earlier allayed fears surrounding uranium mining and had said that the new alignment of the Nongstoin- Domiasiat- Mawthabah road would cut it off from uranium deposit sites.

There are apprehensions that the Union government would sanction Nongstoin-Domiasiat- Mawthabah road to facilitate uranium mining.

The newly-constituted National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will execute the 66-km long road.

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and officials of the ministry at the meeting.

The chief minister also discussed about the upgradation of National Highway 127B to double lane with paved shoulder and the strengthening of NH 62.