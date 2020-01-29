Court allows women to vote in headman election

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has ruled that women have the right to vote in the election of traditional heads.

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq on Tuesday observed this in connection with the election of the headman of Nohwet village.

According to the court, if the election is held in Nohwet, the women shall also be permitted to cast their vote.

The chief justice also referred to the order of December 7, 2018 by the division bench of the court which rejected the contention of the petitioner C. Aikom Diengdoh that as per customary practice, only males who had attained 18 years of age or above could participate in the Dorbar for voting.

The argument of Diengdoh was that he was removed as Sordar Shnat Raid Tynring since women also participated in the election.