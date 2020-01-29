Govt on toes to tackle coronavirus outbreak

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The state government is geared up to tackle the mysterious novel coronavirus (nCoV) which has affected China and several other countries.

The health department has listed steps for travellers as a precautionary measure to ensure that no symptomatic cases are missed out within the incubation period. (See box)

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that the department has alerted all concerned.

“We have already written to the Airports Authority of India in Guwahati and Umroi to be alert with passengers who are coming from the affected areas”, he said.

He also informed that the personal protection equipment and masks have been made available in the state while confirming that there are no suspicious cases in the state.

“We will be alert and if there are any suspected cases, we will send the blood samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing”, the health minister said.

In addition, the 108 Ambulance service has also been directed to remain alert if they come across any patient with symptoms of coronavirus.

It may be mentioned that Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indian citizens from Wuhan city in China in the wake of the outbreak.

The government has also set up a round-the-clock helpline number to attend to queries about the novel coronavirus.

Thermal screening is being done at twenty designated airports, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

SAFETY FIRST

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that

causes illnesses ranging from common cold

to acute respiratory syndromes

r Any person who has travelled in the past one month to China and other countries where positive coronavirus cases have been reported, to self-identify themselves irrespective of whether having any symptoms or not by calling the 24-hour Meghalaya GVK EMRI helpline number 108

r The call operator will then give directions as to the next step

r Those with travel history to the affected areas or exposed to a confirmed case of nCoV infection in the past one month with symptoms of fever and cough should immediately wear face mask, isolate oneself and call up 108 and inform the nearby health facility for further directions

r Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

r When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and dispose tissue sanitarily

r Immediately wash hands and avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough