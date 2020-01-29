Unseeded Roshni enters semis of Guwahati Open tennis

GUWAHATI: Unseeded Roshni Bharadwaj caused a major upset defeating fourth seed Kaatyayini Vashisth 4-1, 4-1 to enter the semifinal of the girls’ singles under-14 category in the 4th Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2020, organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) here on Wednesday.

Altogether 150 participants from various parts of the Northeast are taking part in the championship held for both boys and girls in the under-12, 14 and 18 age groups respectively.

Scholarship amounting Rs 1.82 lakh will be distributed among the winners from the quarter-final stages in all the categories.