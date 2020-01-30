Assaulted activists seek justice

SHILLONG: Social activists Amita Sangma and Agnes Kharshiing, who were attacked by the coal mafia in East Jaintia Hills, are yet to get justice even after 14 months.

Amita said on Wednesday that while the case is pending in Khliehriat, the government had failed to order an independent probe into the murky affairs.

She wanted to know why the Home Minister James Sangma is reluctant to order an independent investigation into the coal syndicate.

According to Amita, the fact that there is no disruption to the coal mining and transportation activities indicate that the government is hand-in- glove with the coal barons.

She also pointed out that the party has not taken any action against NPP leader Nidamon Chullet who led the attackers to take on the activists.

She pointed out that the Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment had several meetings on the issue but the panel had not recommended adequate compensation.