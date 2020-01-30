Guv nod to EM list today

SHILLONG: The Secretary to Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy will place the relevant file before the governor for issuance of formal orders on Thursday after the High Court of Meghalaya asked the governor to notify the names of Deputy Chief Executive Member and Executive Members (EMs) as forwarded by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC.

Sources said that the certified copy of the order of the court was received by the secretary on Wednesday and the relevant file would be put up before the governor on Thursday.

KHADC Chairman PN Syiem said they are just awaiting response from the governor’s secretariat. He also said the matter related to who has the majority can be discussed inside the House. He said the CEM Latiplang Kharkongor will continue to hold the office.

Sources within the ruling coalition on Wednesday said that if the opposition wants to move a no-confidence motion, there should be 20 signatories or else they can wait for the March budget session.

A senior MDC supporting the UDF said as per Sixth Schedule, majority cannot be proved by giving statements or parading members before the chief minister or governor as the right forum is the floor of the House.

He said at least 20 signatories should address the letter to the chairman to call a special session for no-confidence motion.

In response to the stand of Grace Mary Kharpuri that she would not support the UDF though she was named as deputy CEM, the senior member said that she should write to the CEM if she does not want to accept the post.

The single bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, in response to a petition moved by the CEM Latiplang Kharkongor, viewed on Tuesday that the governor does not have any discretion to withhold the appointment of EMs of the KHADC and has no option but to notify their appointment acting on the advice of the CEM.

The CEM moved the court as there was delay in the appointment of Mitchel Wankhar, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Lamphrang Blah and Ronnie V Lyngdoh as the executive members and Grace as the deputy chief executive member of the KHADC.

The court said that a detailed analysis of the District Council Rules of 1951, makes it clear that the principles of the cabinet system of the government are ingrained in various provisions of the rule, especially rule 20, according to which it is the prerogative of the duly elected CEM of the Council to choose the deputy chief executive member and other members of the Executive Committee of the District Council.