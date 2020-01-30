Rajinikanth debuts on TV after 43 years of cinema

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth made television acting debut on Discovery channel’s new format series called ‘Into the wild’ with Bear Grylls, which will also raise awareness about water conservation. This is Rajinikanth’s first TV venture after 43 years in cinema, the channel said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of Cinema,” said Rajinikanth in a statement about shooting ‘Into the Wild’ with Bear Grylls.

There were also reports of him being injured during the shooting of the show. However, Bear Grylls confirmed in a social media post that the actor was not injured. “Please and no he (Rajinikanth) wasn’t injured. He was brave, determined and never gave up,” said Grylls putting the injury speculation to rest.

In the new Discovery series, Rajinikanth has appealed for water conservation on a war footing as he marks his TV debut after 43 years of cinema via Discovery channel’s ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ programme.

“This war (water conserving) has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country,” said the Thalaiva in a statement.

Rajinikanth said every Indian needs to come forward and contribute to water conservation.

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Modi in the Man vs Wild show in February last year.

Other international icons who featured in the highly popular show include United States President Donald Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, Titanic star Kate Winslet, Tennis virtuoso Roger Federer and Hollywood great Julia Roberts and others. (IANS)