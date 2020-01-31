Coalition partners await action against James

SHILLONG: Finally spilling the beans, the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) said that discussions were raised in the Cabinet and in the MDA meetings by ministers and other parties regarding stripping James Sangma of the Home portfolio.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, PDF president Banteidor Lyngdoh said that ministers and other political parties took exception to the law and order situation in the state and the prevailing economic condition. “We clearly see that the Home Minister has no responsibility towards the state and we have apprised this to the CM and it is the prerogative of the CM to remove or keep him”, he said adding that other ministers and political parties felt that the handling of the home department by James does not augur well for the state.

“The CM said that he should be given time and we are waiting to see where it leads”, Lyngdoh said.

Earlier, besides UDP, KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum had also expressed displeasure over the style and functioning of James.