CoMSO upset as stalemate lingers

Meet for next plan of action today

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has expressed its disappointment as the meeting between Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi did not yield positive response as far as implementing Inner Liner Permit (ILP) in the state.

“ We are very disappointed as the meeting was not fruitful and we have been waiting for so long,” CoMSO chairman, Roberjune Kharjarin said.

He also informed that CoMSO will have a meeting on Friday to chalk out its next course of action.

It may be mentioned that the NGOs in the state were anxiously waiting for the meeting between the State Government and the Union Home Minister to discuss the matter of implementing ILP in the state.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last December even passed a resolution to urge upon the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit in the state after the Centre implemented CAA in the country and Scheduled Areas of the state were exempted from the purview of the Act.