East Garo Hills sets up DGRO in DC’s office

TURA: With a view to redress the grievances relating to Mid Day Meal (MDM)and Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDS) in East Garo Hills, the district administration has set up the office of the District Grievances Redressal Officer (DGRO) in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Williamnagar under the Meghalaya State Food Commission and the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The official statement issued in this regard said that the National Food Security Cell also had been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Supply to expedite the redressal mechanism on issues of food security.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aloysius Ch Marak, as the DGRO had been entrusted to deal with the complaints, malpractices and misappropriation relating to the MDM and ICDS.