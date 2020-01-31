India women face England in triangular series opener

Canberra: India will take on England in the women’s triangular series opener here on Friday, hoping to put the finishing touches to their T20 World Cup preparations.

Matches against England and Australia, two of the world’s top teams, will be an ideal opportunity for India to plug the gaps as they continue their search for an ICC tournament silverware despite boasting a team full of talented players. They came close to winning it in the 2017 ODI World Cup, only to lose by nine runs to England in the title clash. A year later, their campaign ended in the semifinals of the World T20 in the West Indies, going down to England again.

Looking at the reverses in the final stages of ICC events, captain Harmanpreet Kaur recently concluded that India lacked when it came to handling pressure. This is an area India will have to work on if they are to triumph in a big tournament. “We were quite close in the last two World Cups, the only thing is we have to keep in mind how to handle pressure, last two World Cups we lacked in handling pressure,” Harmanpreet said before departing for Australia earlier this month. The plan is to not get bogged down by the thought of playing under pressure against big teams. “This time we want to enjoy rather than taking more pressure on ourselves,” she said. Match starts at 8.40am. (PTI)