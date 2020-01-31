Minor girl kidnapped and raped

SHILLONG: A minor girl was drugged and allegedly raped after she was kidnapped on Wednesday night. The 14-year-old girl was dumped by the miscreants at Madanrting Bazar on Thursday morning.

She had gone out from home on the outskirts of the city around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

Reliable sources said the girl was with a friend, driver of SPTS bus who instead of dropping her, gave her Rs 30 to board a vehicle late in the evening on Wednesday.

As the girl struggled to get a vehicle, she started walking only to be kidnapped by four masked persons who were in a pick-up vehicle. She tried to ask for help but was gagged using her shawl.

They threatened to kill her if she discloses the incident to anyone. The source said, adding that the hands and feet of the girl were also tied and she was given something to drink which was spiked following which she fell unconscious.

The girl regained consciousness at Lad Smit where she was sexually assaulted. The miscreants also inflicted injuries on her by cutting her with a blade.

The person who started the assault, also strangled the girl and she again fell unconscious. Thinking that she is dead, she was thrown in Madanrting Bazar where the police found her.

After the girl went missing, the handyman of the bus informed that she was with the driver, who later surrendered before the police.

Police are investigating whether the driver has any connection with those who committed the crime.

When contacted, police said that the mother of the girl had filed a missing report on Wednesday evening that her daughter had gone missing from 6 am.

Police also said after the mother filed the missing report, the girl was found in Madanrting Bazar.

According to police, the girl said she was kidnapped and given something to drink.

Police also said that they have not got a clear story of the matter so far and the girl is in the ICU and they would get more details of the incident once the girl is in a position to speak again.

As the police waited for the relatives to file FIR, the chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Meena Kharkongor has criticised the police for not taking up the case urgently.

As per section 19 of POCSO Act, the police are supposed to register a case after the incident.

“The police should have taken suo motu case instead of waiting for the relatives to come and lodge complaint”, she said.